Over 200,000 new pensions for 2023

Almost 1,200 pension applications are being processed per day by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), while last month, according to data from the Labor Ministry’s Helios database, almost 30,000 new pensions were paid out.

At the same time about 610 new pension applications are being submitted every day, with EFKA and Labor Ministry officials estimating that at the end of the year the total number of applications (main and auxiliary) will reach or even exceed 200,000.

On the positive side of the process, however, remains the fact that the pace of pension issues is continuing unabated, with EFKA insisting that on average the issuance of new pensions is completed within two months.

In May, according to the latest Helios data, 29,537 new pensions were paid out by EFKA, of which 20,110 were main pensions outside the state sector, with the average amount not exceeding 691 euros per month.

The gap between the pensions received by employees and professionals from EFKA and those received even after the implementation of the Katrougalos law by civil servants is huge. Therefore, in May, 2,333 state pensions were paid, with the average expenditure amounting to €1,193. Another 6,373 new pensions were issued by auxiliary social security fund ETEAEP, amounting to an average of €156.

In the year’s first months, the total new pensions awarded amounted to 156,301, while in April they reached 40,887, in March 32,231, in February 25,630, and in January 28,016. In May, the total cost of retrospective payments to new pensioners with a final retirement decision amounted to €107,391,383.30 and the total cost of pensions to €17,730,231.20 for the payment of 29,537 pensions.

Increased new pension applications are also expected, which at the end of May had exceeded 76,000. Many people who have established their right to a pension are rushing to submit an application in 2023, as experts make it clear that due to 2022 inflation (9.6%) the increase in their pension will be important.