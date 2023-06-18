ECONOMY

Positive feedback for banks at Paris roadshow

The management teams of Greece’s four systemic banks received a very positive welcome from the representatives of international institutional portfolios at the three-day European banking roadshow organized last week by Goldman Sachs in Paris, sources have indicated. 

Nonperforming loans, they said, are no longer at the center of discussions, as they were in the past, while net interest margins, credit expansion and dividends have taken their place on the investors’ radar, against the backdrop of Greece’s recovery of investment grade, seen as proof that the industry has turned a new page. 

Greek bank managers told investors in Paris that they expected Greece to return to investment grade in September, which would pave the way for an upgrade of Greek banks’ bonds, while they also revealed that they would issue new bonds, including for the Minimum Requirement of Equity and Eligible Liabilities (MREL), with a lower level of returns, after the rating upgrade. 

Regarding dividends, following related questions from investors, management confirmed their plans to proceed with distributions from this year’s profits (paid in 2024), with dividend distribution ratios ranging between 10% and 30%. 

As they pointed out, the three criteria demanded by the SSM to give the green light are the level of the NPEs index below 10%, which is met, the improving course of organic capital formation and the absolute level of the CET1 ratio.

