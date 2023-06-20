New battle with tax evasion

The tax administration (AADE) and the officials preparing to take the reins at the Finance Ministry intend to combat tax evasion by taking additional legislative and administrative measures.

According to information, the new design includes an emphasis on electronic invoicing. Within 2023 the European Union will request its mandatory application, but Greece will have to request an exemption from the EU rules, as other countries have done. E-invoicing will become mandatory, but gradually, so that all businesses and professionals have it by 2024.

Another issue is cryptocurrencies: It is a gray landscape, in which not only in Greece but also in Europe, the authorities have not succeeded in setting some rules. An institutional framework is expected to be created within the year. Further plans include a register of movable and immovable assets. Essentially, a new property register will be created from scratch, to include all taxpayers’ assets.

AADE is also eyeing the recruitment of new auditors, the recognition of expenses only via electronic bookkeeping, a digital client list for doctors, lawyers etc., and digital consignment notes for the movement of goods.