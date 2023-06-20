CCHBC buys Finlandia vodka

Athens-listed Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company has announced the acquisition of Finlandia vodka from Brown-Forman Finland, for $220 million.

Founded in 1970, Finlandia is a leading vodka brand in Central and Eastern Europe with annual volumes of 2.7 million nine-liter cases worldwide, of which more than 60% is produced within the Coca-Cola HBC geographical footprint.

Finlandia is bottled by the Anora Group in Finland under a long-term production service agreement and is available in a neat and several flavored versions.

Coca-Cola HBC has been distributing Finlandia and other premium spirits brands for more than 17 years and this acquisition will further enrich and strengthen its portfolio in more of its markets, the statement said.

The acquisition of Finlandia is going to strengthen Coca-Cola HBC’s position in premium beverages.