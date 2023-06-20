Interconnection of tills with card terminals to be extended yet again

The interconnection of tills with card terminals (PoS) is once again to be postponed for technical reasons.

After last July’s ministerial decision for the enforcement of the interconnection from January 1, 2023, the deadline passed without it being implemented, with the Finance Ministry and the tax administration setting a new deadline of end-June for the interconnection of 400,000 tills with corporate terminals.

However, payment service providers report exceptionally difficult technical problems that render necessary a further extension to the deadline for the measure that would ensure tax compliance by corporations.