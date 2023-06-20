ECONOMY TAXATION

Interconnection of tills with card terminals to be extended yet again

Interconnection of tills with card terminals to be extended yet again

The interconnection of tills with card terminals (PoS) is once again to be postponed for technical reasons.

After last July’s ministerial decision for the enforcement of the interconnection from January 1, 2023, the deadline passed without it being implemented, with the Finance Ministry and the tax administration setting a new deadline of end-June for the interconnection of 400,000 tills with corporate terminals.

However, payment service providers report exceptionally difficult technical problems that render necessary a further extension to the deadline for the measure that would ensure tax compliance by corporations.

Finance Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New battle with tax evasion
FINANCE

New battle with tax evasion

One in 10 covers 65% of taxes
TAXATION

One in 10 covers 65% of taxes

Tighter noose for tax evasion
TAXATION

Tighter noose for tax evasion

Deadline extension likely for tax declarations
FINANCE

Deadline extension likely for tax declarations

Extensive inspections on trucks at the country’s ports
TAXATION

Extensive inspections on trucks at the country’s ports

Major debtors refuse to pay
FINANCE

Major debtors refuse to pay