ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains

Traders at the Greek stock market considered Monday to be a good time to cash in their recent gains, in the absence of several institutionals given the holiday in the US, which also resulted in the lowest daily turnover recorded in over 20 sessions. Banks were on the receiving end of most sale orders, with the benchmark coming off Friday’s nine-year high to settle for a nine-point contraction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,268.52 points, shedding 0.71% from Friday’s 1,277.56 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index declined 1.05% to end at 3,075.21 points.

The banks index conceded 1.30%, as Piraeus gave up 2.13%, Eurobank fell 1.78%, Alpha eased 1.30% and National slipped 0.20%.

Aegean Airlines expanded 3.64% and Terna Energy climbed 1.28%, while Viohalco parted with 2.91%, ElvalHalcor dropped 2.68% and OPAP was down 2.38%.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 69 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s €186.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.340% to close at 117.65 points.

