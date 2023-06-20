ECONOMY

Unemployment down 7.8% in May

Registered unemployment fell 7.8% in May, totaling 854,181, compared with May 2022 and fell by 7.9% in comparison with April 2023, public employment service DYPA said in a report on Tuesday.

More specifically, 507,209 people, or 59.4% of total unemployed are long-term unemployed, while unemployed men accounted for 292,389 (34.2%) and women 561,792 (65.8%).

The 30-44 age group recorded the biggest number of registered unemployed (278,573 or 32.6% of total).

Among the country’s regions, Attica and Central Macedonia recorded the biggest number of registered unemployed (299,094 and 173,151, respectively).

The number of people receiving unemployment benefit totaled 117,597 in May, up 5.2% from May 2022. [AMNA]

