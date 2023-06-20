ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks keep benchmark in the red

ATHEX: Banks keep benchmark in the red

Profit-taking by investors continued at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, although unlike on Monday the decline of the benchmark was contained toward the end of the session, in spite of the steady drop by bank stocks.

It appears the market has already factored in this coming Sunday’s election result and is bracing for more price growth from the new week when the new government will have already taken office.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,264.96 points, shedding 0.28% from Monday’s 1,268.52 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38% to end at 3,063.56 points.

The banks index conceded 1.31%, as Piraeus lost 3.82%, National gave up 1.54%, Eurobank eased 0.82% and Alpha slipped 0.07%. Cenergy Holdings dropped 2.74%, but GEK Terna advanced 3.15%, Mytilineos improved 2.42% and Terna Energy added 1.85%.

In total 32 stocks posted gains, 67 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €78.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.32% to close at 118.03 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains

Trade Estates REIC to be listed on ATHEX
ECONOMY

Trade Estates REIC to be listed on ATHEX

ATHEX: Index hits highest level since 2014
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index hits highest level since 2014

ATHEX: Losses break benchmark’s rising streak
STOCKS

ATHEX: Losses break benchmark’s rising streak

ATHEX: Rising streak continues for another day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising streak continues for another day

ATHEX: Seven out of seven for the bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seven out of seven for the bourse index