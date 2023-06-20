ATHEX: Banks keep benchmark in the red

Profit-taking by investors continued at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, although unlike on Monday the decline of the benchmark was contained toward the end of the session, in spite of the steady drop by bank stocks.

It appears the market has already factored in this coming Sunday’s election result and is bracing for more price growth from the new week when the new government will have already taken office.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,264.96 points, shedding 0.28% from Monday’s 1,268.52 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38% to end at 3,063.56 points.

The banks index conceded 1.31%, as Piraeus lost 3.82%, National gave up 1.54%, Eurobank eased 0.82% and Alpha slipped 0.07%. Cenergy Holdings dropped 2.74%, but GEK Terna advanced 3.15%, Mytilineos improved 2.42% and Terna Energy added 1.85%.

In total 32 stocks posted gains, 67 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €78.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.32% to close at 118.03 points.