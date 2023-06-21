ECONOMY TAXATION

Tax Freedom Day comes two weeks earlier

[Shutterstock]

As of Wednesday Greek taxpayers (taxpayers and businesses) are “free” from their tax duty for this year, having covered the taxes and insurance contributions they have to pay to the state in 2023.

Greeks worked 171 days this year to pay 86.8 billion euros, an amount that is almost double what households pay to cover their basic needs. If the general government deficit is factored in, which represents future taxes, then Tax Freedom Day for 2023 will come in seven days, namely on June 28.

However, what emerges from this year’s report by the Center for Liberal Studies is that Tax Freedom Day is coming 14 days earlier than in 2022.

Taxation

