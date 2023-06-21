ATHEX: Midweek rebound for main index

After two days of cautious profit-taking, the Greek stock market reverted to its upward course on Wednesday, led by mid-caps, which grew almost 2% on the day, while blue chips such as Aegean Airlines and Mytilineos climbed to historic highs.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,272.49 points, adding 0.60% to Tuesday’s 1,264.96 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.43% to end up at 3,076.80 points and mid-caps advanced 1.99%.

The banks index rose 0.29%, on Alpha earning 1.15%, National growing 0.52% and Piraeus climbing 0.28%, while Eurobank eased 0.63%. Aegean collected 4.26%, ElvalHalcor grabbed 3.52%, Helleniq Energy fetched 2.07% and Mytilineos augmented 1.99%, as Ellaktor parted with 2.27%.

In total 64 stocks recorded gains, 40 took losses and 18 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 116.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €94.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.21% to close at 118.28 points.

Meanwhile, Greece successfully reopened a 25-year bond on Wednesday, raising €200 million, with bids exceeding €1.2 billion. The rate secured was 3.99%.