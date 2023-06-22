ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Air passenger figures take off

Passenger traffic posted a major increase across the country’s airports during the year’s first five months, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Last month, the number of passengers handled at Athens International Airport, the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece and the other, smaller airports increased by 14.6% to 6.8 million on an annual basis. In January-May, this number increased by 28.4% year-on-year, to approximately 18 million people, while compared to the same period of 2019 it increased by 10.8%.

The largest contribution to passenger traffic belongs, proportionally, to Athens Airport, through which 23.4% more people (2.54 million) traveled in May. The 14 regional airports handled 3.2 million passengers, a number that is 10.6% higher than May 2022. Therefore, the passenger traffic at Athens Airport and the 14 regional airports corresponds to 85% of the total number of passengers handled.

In the first five months of 2023, Athens Airport increased its passenger traffic by 39.9% annually to 9.1 million. Accordingly, traffic at the 14 regional airports grew by 19.5%, to 6.8 million passengers.

