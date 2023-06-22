Aegean voted Best Regional Airline in Europe once again

For the 12th consecutive year and 13th in total, Aegean Airlines has topped passenger preferences to earn the title of “Best Regional Airline in Europe” at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023, announced this year at a special event in the context of the impressive Paris Air Show.

Aegean is also among the best carriers regarding cabin crew, ranking fourth for the “Best Cabin Crew in Europe.”

Commenting on Aegean’s award, Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted stated that “Aegean continues to show a remarkable consistency in receiving awards, and this constant acknowledgement by its passengers is a great achievement.”