ATHEX: Wednesday’s index gains evaporate

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue gave up on Thursday all the gains it had collected on Wednesday, as banks led the profit-taking activity by investors, although a number of blue chips, such as Mytilineos, maintained their upward course for another day. Friday’s final session before Sunday’s general election is not seen having any major surprises in store, so the market is already looking forward to the new government to swear in on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,263.03 points, shedding 0.74% from Wednesday’s 1,272.49 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.82% to end at 3,051.43 points.

The banks index declined 1.82%, on Alpha losing 2.60%, Piraeus dropping 1.91%, Eurobank easing 1.80% and National parting with 1%. Quest Holdings diminished 2.38%, Viohalco shied 2.18%, but Mytilineos added 0.61% and Coca-Cola HBC expanded 0.37%.

In total 27 stocks reported gains, 76 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €116.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.68% to close at 117.48 points.