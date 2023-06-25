Villas rented for up to 170,000 euros per week

With prices ranging from 30,000 to 170,000 euros per week, luxury homes are being rented this summer in various regions of the country, with the average duration reaching two weeks.

These are properties of unique characteristics and beauty, which are accompanied by a corresponding level of services.

This year especially, however, according to Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, there has been an increase in last-minute demand, especially during the high season.

Still, despite the fact that the prices clearly concern a different, prestigious and demanding audience, they are not showing an increase from last year.