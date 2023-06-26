Chasing tax evasion on the Greek islands

New technologies, as well as citizens, are bringing cases of major tax evasion to the surface.

The combination of complaints from taxpayers, who did not receive receipts for products they bought, and electronic transactions, which are increasing year by year, have helped the audit mechanism to identify large hotbeds of tax evasion and impose stiff fines.

According to information, during this period the summer inspection plan of the tax administration is being implemented and inspectors are already in major destinations, inspecting shops as well as property owners.

At the same time, those inspectors who have remained at the headquarters are engaged in targeted inspections of e-shops, while their work is also supported by courier companies.

The biggest interest is in real estate, especially ultra-luxurious properties, mainly in island areas.

The first target was Mykonos, where illegal money flows were identified in real estate rentals.

The first fines have already been imposed, while at this stage the property status forms (E9) are being checked.

After Mykonos, the focus will turn to Santorini and Paros, with the property control plan spreading to all tourism destinations gradually.