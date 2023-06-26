ECONOMY TAXATION

More tax breaks on the way

In the next month the new government will submit an omnibus bill to Parliament including tax breaks and benefits for families, young people, professionals, property owners and businesses.

Many of the measures to which the New Democracy leader referred before the election will start immediately and others over the coming four-year period, while plans foresee the activation of new measures to limit tax evasion.

The bill will include the increase of the tax-free threshold by 1,000 euros for families with children, from January 2024, and the removal of the system using taxpayers’ assets to determine their real incomes (“tekmiria”). The new government will also phase out the fee for practicing certain professions, known as “telos epitidevmatos.”

The government’s planning further provides for the reduction of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) by 10% for owners who have insured their property on an annual basis for natural disasters (fire, floods, earthquakes etc).

Other measures to come will include the €150 voucher for people who turn 18 immediately after the elections (“Youth Pass”) and the halving of the stock trading tax. 

