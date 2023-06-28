ECONOMY RETAIL MARKET

Is the Household Basket nearing its end?

[InTime News]

The relentless rise of food prices is expected to be the biggest headache for the Development Ministry’s new leadership.

The challenge is even greater as this Friday the much-touted Household Basket measure expires, as does the provision on the ceiling on profit margins for a range of essential commodities.

Retailers are against both measures, which even some government officials have described as “intrusive.”

The ministry will also revisit the issue of easing opening hour restrictions, in the direction of increasing the number of Sundays per year that stores can open across the country from the current eight. 

