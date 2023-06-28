ATHEX: Convincing session of stock gains

Athinon Avenue produced a more convincing session of gains on Wednesday, with the benchmark growing almost 1% and turnover moving above the 100-million-euro mark again. The rebound on European markets and the Fitch report that projected a fiscal overperformance for Greece, as well as the essential window dressing at the end of the year’s first half, saw most stocks move up on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,247.20 points, adding 0.97% to Tuesday’s 1,235.27 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.21% to end at 3,016.56 points.

The banks index advanced 1.53%, as Piraeus improved 3.59%, National earned 2.08% and Eurobank climbed 1.28%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo rose 3.63%, ElvalHalcor gained 3.04%, Aegean Air grabbed 2.96% and Public Power Corporation augmented 2.56%, but Helleniq Energy dropped 5.12% and Titan Cement eased 2.46%.

In total 69 stocks collected gains, 28 took losses and 28 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €102.1 million, up from Tuesday’s €95 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.59% to 116.96 points.