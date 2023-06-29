ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth

ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth

Stocks enjoyed even greater gains on Thursday, following the increase of prices on Wednesday, with banks leading the Greek bourse to significant growth once their index moved back above the 1,000-point mark. The benchmark recorded another solid advance in the face of uncertainty across the rest of the eurozone, on a rare occasion of Athinon Avenue moving autonomously.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,275.26 points, adding 2.25% to Wednesday’s 1,247.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.66% to end up at 3,096.70 points.

The banks index earned 4.51%, as Piraeus soared 5.45%, Eurobank jumped 4.76%, National grabbed 4.71% and Alpha collected 3.40%. Public Power Corporation and Jumbo both augmented 4.17%, Quest Holdings improved 4.01%, Titan Cement rose 3%, and only Coca-Cola HBC parted with 1.03%.

In total 82 stocks registered gains, 22 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 117.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €102.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.68% to close at 116.78 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Convincing session of stock gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Convincing session of stock gains

ATHEX: Stock index withstands the pressure
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index withstands the pressure

ATHEX: Deepest index dive in 3 months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Deepest index dive in 3 months

ATHEX: Minor drop this week for bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor drop this week for bourse index

ATHEX: Wednesday’s index gains evaporate
STOCKS

ATHEX: Wednesday’s index gains evaporate

ATHEX: Midweek rebound for main index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Midweek rebound for main index