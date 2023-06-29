ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth

Stocks enjoyed even greater gains on Thursday, following the increase of prices on Wednesday, with banks leading the Greek bourse to significant growth once their index moved back above the 1,000-point mark. The benchmark recorded another solid advance in the face of uncertainty across the rest of the eurozone, on a rare occasion of Athinon Avenue moving autonomously.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,275.26 points, adding 2.25% to Wednesday’s 1,247.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.66% to end up at 3,096.70 points.

The banks index earned 4.51%, as Piraeus soared 5.45%, Eurobank jumped 4.76%, National grabbed 4.71% and Alpha collected 3.40%. Public Power Corporation and Jumbo both augmented 4.17%, Quest Holdings improved 4.01%, Titan Cement rose 3%, and only Coca-Cola HBC parted with 1.03%.

In total 82 stocks registered gains, 22 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 117.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €102.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.68% to close at 116.78 points.