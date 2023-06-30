ATHEX: Index rises over 37.5% in six months

A glorious six-month period ended on Friday at the Athens bourse, with the benchmark of the market soaring by more than 37.5% compared to end-December 2022, climbing to a new nine-year high. The day saw minor changes, with a small increase for the main index and reduced daily turnover as the week came to another positive conclusion, despite the decline of most bank stocks during the session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,278.61 points, adding 0.26% to Thursday’s 1,275.26 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.78% while month-on-month it improved 4.92%, for a third consecutive month of growth.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.06% to end at 3,098.66 points, while the banks index contracted 1.04% as National eased 1.59% and Eurobank gave up 1.37%. Public Power Corporation earned 2.05%.

In total 60 stocks registered gains, 40 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last nine sessions, amounting to 102.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €117.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.14% to close at 117.25 points.