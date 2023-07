Unemployment in Greece will drop below 10% in the coming months, Minister of Labor & Social Welfare Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday.

The minister was welcoming the Hellenic Statistical Authority’s (ELSTAT) latest amended report on unemployment figures.

According to the report, unemployment in the country in May was registered at 10.8%, compared to 12.7% in May 2022, and 11.3% in April 2023.