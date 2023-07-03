ATHEX: New 9-year high for the benchmark

The main index of the Greek stock market closed on Monday at its highest point since June 2014, with banks driving it higher at the start of the year’s second half, even though trading was the lowest of the last couple of weeks – probably due to the half-day on Wall Street, to say nothing of the summer effect.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,292.72 points, adding 1.10% to Thursday’s 1,278.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.20% to end at 3,135.94 points and mid-caps showed notable activity, with their index earning 1.46%.

Τhe banks index grew 2%, as Piraeus grabbed 3.13%, National Bank advanced 2.75%, Eurobank augmented 1.46% and Alpha collected 1.13%.

Lamda Development stole the show with a 6.31% jump, followed by Aegean Airlines (up 3.70%) and Jumbo (up 3.17%).

In total 63 stocks posted gains, 36 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 84.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s €102.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.63% to close at 116.51 points.