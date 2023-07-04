ECONOMY ENERGY

Last chance to use the depleted gas field at Prinos?

The government is examining a plan for the return to the state of the depleted Prinos gas field south of Kavala after the second unsuccessful attempt by state asset fund TAIPED to keep alive the vision of utilizing it as a natural gas storage facility, this time with the possibility of mixing hydrogen.

The proposals being considered are either the return of the field’s ownership to the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations and Property Company or to the Hellenic Management Company of Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources, the latter enjoying the greatest chances thanks to its relevance to the subject in question.

