ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover
The lowest daily turnover of the last six weeks did not prevent the benchmark of the Greek stock market from rising to yet another nine-year high on Tuesday, even without the support of bank stocks. This time it was mid-caps that stole the show, boosting the main index and expanding the options of the few buyers that engaged in trading in Athens on what was a holiday in the US.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,299.78 points, adding 0.55% to Monday’s 1,292.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.20% to end at 3,142.35 points, outperformed by mid-caps that grew 2.23%.
Τhe banks index contracted 0.18%, as Piraeus dropped 1.29%, National fell 0.95% and Alpha eased 0.33%, while Eurobank grew 1.31%. Quest Holdings rose 4.50%, ElvalHalcor augmented 3.70%, Lamda Development climbed 2.37% and Aegean Airlines advanced 1.79%.
In total 65 stocks collected gains, 37 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 76.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €84.7 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.21% to close at 116.75 points.