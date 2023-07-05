ATHEX: Stock buyers pause for a breather

The Greek bourse benchmark halted its six-session rising streak on Wednesday, with the main index coming off a nine-year high to concede a little ground and losing stocks narrowly edging out the gainers on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,295.30 points, shedding 0.34% from Tuesday’s 1,299.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.53% to end at 3,125.77 points.

Τhe banks index declined 0.25%, as Alpha and National eased 0.33% and Eurobank slipped 0.26%. Piraeus Bank was a non-mover.

Among the other blue chips, Sarantis improved 2.13% and ElvalHalcor grabbed 1.90%. OTE telecom lost 3.03% (following the distribution of a dividend), Mytilineos gave up 1.95%, Ellaktor conceded 1.86% and Lamda Development parted with 1.30%.

In total 48 stocks obtained gains, 51 recorded losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.6 million euros, the highest so far this week, up from Tuesday’s €76.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.06% to 117.98 points.