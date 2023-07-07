IOBE sees Greek economy growing 2.4% this year

Τhe Greek economy will grow at a slower pace this year compared with 2022, as a result of a slowdown in the global economy in an environment of high inflation, tighter fiscal and monetary policy and uncertainty, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) said in its quarterly economic outlook report released on Wednesday.

IOBE expects the Greek economy to grow by 2.4% this year, with investments rising 4% annually, combined with a weaker increase in private consumption (1.8%).

The foundation expects a slight improvement in the current account balance with exports and imports growing by 4.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

Employment is expected to be positively affected by tourism, the exploitation of Recovery Fund money, higher investments and a slower increase in consumption and exports.

These factors are expected to partially offset a negative impact on the labor market from higher wages and higher borrowing costs for enterprises.

The unemployment rate is expected at 11% this year.