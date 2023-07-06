ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index not yet ready for 1,300 points

ATHEX: Index not yet ready for 1,300 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market appeared once again on Thursday reluctant to measure itself against the 1,300-point level it had last reached in June 2014, and gave ground on a day of reduced trading volume. International fears of growth fatigue and slowdown are hurting companies in the eurozone and, beyond that, affecting even a promising market such as that of Athinon Avenue – although its rising course is expected to continue at least during the summer. 

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,279.40 points, shedding 1.23% from Wednesday’s 1,295.30 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.35% to end at 3,083.54 points.

Τhe banks index slid 0.54%, as National dropped 1.52%, Piraeus fell 0.72% and Alpha eased 0.40%, while Eurobank added 0.29%. Terna Energy sank 2.96%, Coca-Cola HBC conceded 2.69%, Motor Oil parted with 2.40% and OPAP lost 2.17%.

In total 40 stocks reported gains, 64 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €85.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.15% to 116.62 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stock buyers pause for a breather
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock buyers pause for a breather

ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover

ATHEX: New 9-year high for the benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: New 9-year high for the benchmark

ATHEX: Index rises over 37.5% in six months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises over 37.5% in six months

ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth

ATHEX: Convincing session of stock gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Convincing session of stock gains