ATHEX: Index not yet ready for 1,300 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market appeared once again on Thursday reluctant to measure itself against the 1,300-point level it had last reached in June 2014, and gave ground on a day of reduced trading volume. International fears of growth fatigue and slowdown are hurting companies in the eurozone and, beyond that, affecting even a promising market such as that of Athinon Avenue – although its rising course is expected to continue at least during the summer.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,279.40 points, shedding 1.23% from Wednesday’s 1,295.30 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.35% to end at 3,083.54 points.

Τhe banks index slid 0.54%, as National dropped 1.52%, Piraeus fell 0.72% and Alpha eased 0.40%, while Eurobank added 0.29%. Terna Energy sank 2.96%, Coca-Cola HBC conceded 2.69%, Motor Oil parted with 2.40% and OPAP lost 2.17%.

In total 40 stocks reported gains, 64 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 79.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €85.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.15% to 116.62 points.