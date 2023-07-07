ECONOMY TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Cellphone, data charges to rise again

Price increases in the tariffs of telecommunication providers are expected to follow the barrage of offers and discounts that dominated in the last few months. 

That is because of expanded costs combined with increased inflation, which have already triggered hikes in the tariffs of telecommunication service providers in Europe. Although in most European countries the terms and conditions of the accounts state that the charges are adjusted based on inflation, in Greece this provision does not apply.

To this end, the National Commission for Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) has put up for public consultation until July 13 the new regulation of general licenses that provides for the creation of a price adjustment mechanism in telecommunications service contracts.

The reasoning of the independent authority is based on the fact that in 2022, on an annual basis of comparison, the average monthly consumer price index of the communications group recorded a negative change of -2.44% – i.e. deflation. In contrast, the total services and goods of the consumer price index showed inflation of 9.65%.

Inflation

