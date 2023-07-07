ATHEX: Negligible loss for benchmark

A balanced session with particularly low turnover brought the week to a close at the Greek stock market as external pressures were mostly offset by the upward moves by blue chip heavyweights Coca-Cola HBC and Piraeus Bank. The slip of the main index took the weekly result from a rise to a marginal loss.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,278.30 points, shedding 0.09% from Thursday’s 1,279.40 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.02%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.11% to end at 3,080.06 points, but the banks index advanced 0.37%, as Piraeus grew 1.51%, Alpha grabbed 0.67% and National edged up 0.03%.

Among the other blue chips, Coca-Cola HBC jumped 3.63%, just as Mytilineos conceded 2.27%, EYDAP parted with 2.13%, Motor Oil shied 2.11% and Sarantis declined 1.83%.

In total 67 stocks enjoyed gains, 54 suffered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven weeks, amounting to 71.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €79.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.34% to close at 116.22 points.