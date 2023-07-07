ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Negligible loss for benchmark

ATHEX: Negligible loss for benchmark

A balanced session with particularly low turnover brought the week to a close at the Greek stock market as external pressures were mostly offset by the upward moves by blue chip heavyweights Coca-Cola HBC and Piraeus Bank. The slip of the main index took the weekly result from a rise to a marginal loss.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,278.30 points, shedding 0.09% from Thursday’s 1,279.40 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.02%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.11% to end at 3,080.06 points, but the banks index advanced 0.37%, as Piraeus grew 1.51%, Alpha grabbed 0.67% and National edged up 0.03%.

Among the other blue chips, Coca-Cola HBC jumped 3.63%, just as Mytilineos conceded 2.27%, EYDAP parted with 2.13%, Motor Oil shied 2.11% and Sarantis declined 1.83%.

In total 67 stocks enjoyed gains, 54 suffered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven weeks, amounting to 71.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €79.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.34% to close at 116.22 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Index not yet ready for 1,300 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index not yet ready for 1,300 points

ATHEX: Stock buyers pause for a breather
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock buyers pause for a breather

ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks head higher on low turnover

ATHEX: New 9-year high for the benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: New 9-year high for the benchmark

ATHEX: Index rises over 37.5% in six months
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises over 37.5% in six months

ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse enjoys session of solid growth