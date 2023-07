FinForum 2023, the conference to examine developments in the Greek and international banking sector, is to be held this Tuesday at the King George Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens, with the participation of representatives from Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s.

Speakers will include Infrastructure Minister Christos Staikouras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

To discover more and save your seat, visit finforum.gr.