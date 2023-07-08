Call for payment of ‘forgotten’ taxes

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is sending over 15,000 past tax notices to taxpayers found to have concealed income or even failed to file returns.

In fact, the tax will be calculated “by estimate,” based on the data and information available to the tax authorities.

According to information, the long list of AADE includes employees as well as pensioners with undeclared pensions and earnings, owners with undeclared income from real estate rental and individuals who receive earnings from abroad and have forgotten to declare them.

According to sources of the tax administration, the tax cases of 2017, which expire at the end of the year, will be checked as a priority.

According to the instructions given by AADE, tax officials check and cross-check the electronic records of salary or pension certificates, remuneration from business activity and income from dividends, interest and royalties, all available data concerning other incomes and objective costs of living or acquiring assets, the electronic database that is available at AADE and which may concern the exercise of professional or business activity, plus any information supplied from third parties.