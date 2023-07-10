ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Bank cards to be used as bus tickets too

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) is planning for the conversion of bank cards into public transport tickets, following the example of other European states that have adopted such services in recent years.

The procedures to that affect are progressing, though the main concern of OASA in the coming period will be to ensure the adequacy of buses that will serve the traveling public on regional routes – i.e. those heading out of the Attica basin that are operated by bus owner cooperatives (KTEL).

The contract with KTEL expires in 2023, while the tender announcement for the concession of these routes continues to be under preparation.

