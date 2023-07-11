Mitsotakis lauds Minion redevelopment

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit on Saturday to the worksite of the former Minion store in Omonia Square, which is being turned into a green mixed-use building including both a hotel and offices.

“I am truly happy that this significant investment proves the very great interest in reviving an area which had been left to fend for itself for years,” Mitsotakis said after his visit, adding that the building would include a hotel, stores, offices and residences, which would revive the center throughout the day and night.