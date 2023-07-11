Relief measures bill up for consultation this week

The package of relief measures announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament this past week as part of his policy statements will be introduced in three stages: this year, 2024, and 2025-2026.

A draft law containing New Democracy’s campaign commitments for the elections held May 21 and June 25 is expected to be posted for public consultation this week.

The bill tries to keep a balance between fulfilling promises to citizens without jeopardizing the country’s efforts to regain investment grade.

According to the bill, the measures will begin with the extension in August of the Market Pass for household shopping to October, while special tax fee reductions are expected gradually for freelancers and business owners over the next four years.