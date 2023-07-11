ECONOMY

Relief measures bill up for consultation this week

Relief measures bill up for consultation this week
[Shutterstock]

The package of relief measures announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament this past week as part of his policy statements will be introduced in three stages: this year, 2024, and 2025-2026.

A draft law containing New Democracy’s campaign commitments for the elections held May 21 and June 25 is expected to be posted for public consultation this week.

The bill tries to keep a balance between fulfilling promises to citizens without jeopardizing the country’s efforts to regain investment grade.

According to the bill, the measures will begin with the extension in August of the Market Pass for household shopping to October, while special tax fee reductions are expected gradually for freelancers and business owners over the next four years.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme
ECONOMY

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme

Cash reserve for debt payment
FINANCE

Cash reserve for debt payment

Auxiliary fund starts investing
SOCIAL SECURITY

Auxiliary fund starts investing

Civil servants to get a raise
FINANCE

Civil servants to get a raise

Analysts: Strong gov’t in Greece to benefit its economy
FINANCE

Analysts: Strong gov’t in Greece to benefit its economy

State subsidizing of medicines proves insufficient
PHARMACEUTICALS

State subsidizing of medicines proves insufficient