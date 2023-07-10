ATHEX: Benchmark adds 1% on low turnover

Proceeding in line with fellow eurozone markets, the Greek bourse produced gains of almost 1% for the benchmark on Monday, following three sessions of decline last week. However, there was also the domestic dimension that played its part, with traders showing their satisfaction with the measures the government promised in Parliament for strengthening the capital market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,290.90 points, adding 0.99% to Friday’s 1,278.30 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.04% to end at 3,112.23 points.

The banks index advanced 1.34%, on Piraeus grabbing 2.85%, National growing 2.52% and Alpha rising 1.26%. Eurobank eased 0.42%.

Aegean Airlines jumped 4.13%, Sarantis collected 4%, Jumbo gained 2.79%, Ellaktor improved 2.76% and Cenergy Holdings earned 2.20%, while ElvalHalcor conceded 0.70%.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 40 reported losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.9 million euros, just up on last Friday’s €71.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61% to 115.51 points.