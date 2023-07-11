Syndicated bond attracts very strong interest

The book-building process on a 15-year syndicated bond issue has attracted very strong investment demand, with bids exceeding 11 billion euros pushing the interest rate of the issue from 4.5% initially to 4.45%.

The Greek state returned to capital markets for the first time after the June 25 elections, taking advantage of a positive climate prevailing in the domestic bond market. The issue was part of a program aimed to reduce the country’s public debt through a premature repayment of 5.5 billion euros of loans signed during the first memorandum.

BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and National Bank are acting as lead managers of the issue. [AMNA]