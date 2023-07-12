ECONOMY

Egyptian ambassador hails ties with Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) is seen with with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in a file photo. [DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/INTIME NEWS]

The Egyptian Embassy in Athens celebrated Egypt’s national day on Monday evening in the presence of high-ranking guests.

“Egypt and Greece will work closely together to further deepen their strategic ties,” Egypt’s Ambassador to Greece Omar Amer Youssef said in his greeting, stressing that there are no limits to the prospects of cooperation between the two states.

“Dozens of agreements have been signed, covering various economic sectors, including investment and tourism.”

Most recently, he stated, “we signed an agreement on seasonal workers in the agricultural sector, with approximately 5,000 Egyptian workers helping to fill the labor-market gap in Greece,” adding that efforts are also under way to establish a telecommunications interconnector and “link our electricity grids through the prominent GREGY project, which will allow Greece to benefit from Egypt’s energy resources and address the growing demand for energy in Greece and Europe.”

