Bill has something for everyone

After 14 years, the salaries of 663,000 civil servants are increasing, while a series of allowances and extra benefits they receive are also set to rise, such as the family benefit, the position of responsibility allowance and the special working conditions and border allowances. The average annual benefit for each civil servant, from the combination of the above increases, amounts to an additional 1,292 euros gross or €800 net.

As Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis stated on Tuesday, “with the bill that is being put to public consultation today, 50% of New Democracy’s pre-election commitments, which are immediately applicable, are being implemented. The salary increases in the state, for the first time after 14 years, and with special care for the low-paid, the increase in the tax-free allowance for families, the coverage of part of the price increase for citizens with low incomes, the strengthening of young people, and the reduction under ENFIA conditions for housing are some of the initiatives that serve this strategy.”

The draft law further foresees a €1,000 increase in the tax-free limit for families with children as of January 2024, an extra 10% reduction of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) for those who insure their residential properties, the extension for three months (until October 2023) of the Market Pass and the support of young people with the amount of €150.

Haris Theocharis, the competent deputy minister of finance, says the increase in the tax-free allowance gives some precious leeway to 1.34 million taxpayers and is a government contribution to providing incentives to young couples to stop the demographic shrinkage of Greece.

Referring to the 10% reduction of ENFIA, he noted that “with this measure, we adjust to the reality, especially with the negative consequences of the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile almost 200,000 former recipients of the EKAS support benefit will now have their exemption from payment of pharmaceutical expenses restored on a permanent basis.