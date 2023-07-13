Greek Finance Ministry tables supplementary budget

The National Economy and Finance Ministry tabled a supplementary state budget of 700 million euros on Wednesday to cover additional expenditures related to the government’s support in 202 measures included in a new economy bill.

The expenditures relate to the extension of the Market and Youth Passes, raises for auxiliary teaching staff at universities, extraordinary expenses related to the two elections, extraordinary needs of the Health Ministry, and energy crisis-related costs for transportation.

All these will not influence the targets for a primary surplus of 0.7% at the end of 2023.