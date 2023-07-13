Focus on auxiliary pensions

The protracted election period did not stop the process of clearing pending pension applications, despite a slight slowdown.

In May alone, 20,793 main pensions were issued. At the same time, 17,293 applications were submitted, which is 3,500 fewer than those awarded in the same month. In January-May, a total of 95,743 main pensions were awarded.

On the contrary, the trend of new applications during the period under review was decreasing, as a total of 79,666 new main pension applications were submitted to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), which was 16,077 less than pensions issued. Therefore, the Labor Ministry and EFKA, which have the data of the Atlas system in their hands, estimate that despite the small decline in the number of new issues, no new pending stock will be created.

Now the focus is shifting to outstanding auxiliary pension applications as well as lump sums. Already, on Tuesday new minister Adonis Georgiadis visited the EFKA headquarters, where, together with the fund’s director, Panagiotis Doufexis, and the latter’s deputy, Alexandros Varveris, he was briefed on the figures and set a new target of clearing and awarding auxiliary pensions, lump sums and international pensions by the end of 2023.