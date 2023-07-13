ATHEX: Minor decline after highs of Wednesday

The Greek stock market experienced a mixed session on Thursday, with the majority of stocks closing with gains while most indexes posted losses at the end of the day. Traders opted for select sales to cash in their recent gains, so the benchmark came off Wednesday’s 111-month high to settle for a minor decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,321.15 points, shedding 0.19% from Wednesday’s 1,323.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26% to end at 3,199.47 points.

The banks index fell 0.51%, as National dropped 1.04%, Eurobank gave up 0.88% and Piraeus conceded 0.18%, while Alpha advanced 0.25%.

Among the other blue chips, Coca-Cola HBC improved 1.57% and Helleniq Energy earned 0.89%, as Sarantis sank 2.15%, Titan Cement parted with 2% and Mytilineos lost 1.84%.

In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 47 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 98.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €108.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.07% to close at 116.15 points.