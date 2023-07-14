ECONOMY

Optional Sunday store opening for summer sales

Optional Sunday store opening for summer sales

The Athens Traders Association has announced that the opening of stores on Sunday, July 16, as part of the summer sales, is optional. The proposed operating hours by the Association are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Furthermore, the Association stated that since the beginning of this year’s summer sales, there has been a wide variety of products available, substantial discounts, and a high level of consumer interest. Therefore, they encourage customers “to seize the opportunity of these genuinely low prices by making purchases that fulfill their genuine needs.”

Retail

