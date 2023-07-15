ECONOMY

Athenian Brewery to invest 70 mln euros by 2025

The end of Covid pandemic restrictions in the activities of bars and restaurants and the deal to distribute Bacardi rum-based products helped Athenian Brewery boost sales and profits in 2021. After-tax profit reached €26.69 million, up from €6.05 million. Net sales rose 25.86%, to €225.63 million.

“Heineken believes in Greece. It believes in the country and the company, Athenian Brewery,” said Alexandros Daniilidis, the managing director of Athenian Brewery, which turns 60 this year. 

In an interview with Kathimerini, he said that in the period 2022-2025, Athenian Brewery, the subsidiary of the Heineken group in Greece, plans investments of 70 million euros, 55% of which will be green, serving the group’s goal of a zero environmental footprint in production until 2030. 

“Approximately 20% of the barley produced in Greece is bought by us, within the framework of the contract cultivation program,” he revealed.

