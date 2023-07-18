Primary budget surplus at €2.16 bln at end-June

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 2.166 billion euros in the January-June 2023 period, up from a budget target for a surplus of €415 million and a primary deficit of €3.425 billion in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

A report on provisional budget execution data said the general government balance showed a deficit of €2.467 billion in the six-month period, against a budget target for a deficit of €4.265 billion and a deficit of €6.548 billion in the same period last year.

Net revenue was €30.87 billion, 4.1% above the target, reflecting higher tax revenue and the collection of €603 million from ANFAs.

Tax revenue was €27.3 billion, 8.9% higher than the target, tax returns totaled €3.39 billion, €586 million above the target, while Public Investment Program (PIP) revenue was €2.183 billion, €502 million below the target.

Budget spending in January-June was €33.337 billion, €596 million below the target, but €530 million more than the same period last year due to higher interest payments.

Regular budget spending was €654 million below the target.

PIP spending totaled €4.708 billion, €58 million above the target.

In June, net revenue was €4.62 billion, €1.746 billion below the monthly target, with tax revenue up 7.9% to €4.436 billion.

Tax returns totaled €682 million, €127 million higher than the target and PIP revenue was just €231 million in June, €744 million below the target.