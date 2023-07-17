ATHEX: Benchmark drop stops at 1,300 pts

In the last couple of hours of Monday’s session the Greek stock market succumbed to pressure from a combination of factors that sent prices lower: The underperforming Chinese economy, the decline of other eurozone bourses and the significant losses of Coca-Cola HBC, the market’s biggest stock, conspired to inflict significant losses on the Athinon Avenue benchmark that came off Friday’s nine-year highs. It still stopped its losses when it came close to 1,300 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,303.79 points, shedding 1.65% from Friday’s 1,325.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.71% to end at 3,157.74 points.

The banks index conceded 2.34%, as Eurobank gave up 3.21%, National sank2.91%, Piraeus dropped 2.28% and Alpha declined 0.75%. CCHBC slumped 4.94%, Sarantis fell 3.81% and Quest Holdings was down 3.73%, but Aegean Airlines rose 1%.

In total 35 stocks had gains, 68 showed losses and 19 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 78.1 million euros, the lowest of the last five sessions, down from last Friday’s €89.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.12% to 116.05 points.