Cyprus sees tourism soar 22.7% in June

In a significant boost to Cyprus’ tourism sector, the country experienced a 22.7% surge in tourism arrivals in June 2023 compared to the same month last year.

The Statistical Service of Cyprus released the latest data on Monday, revealing that a total of 456,985 visitors flocked to the island in June, easily surpassing the 372,324 arrivals recorded in June 2022.

The upward trend in tourism continued in the first half of 2023, with a remarkable 32.1% increase in total arrivals from January to June compared to the same period in 2022. The numbers rose from 1,221,382 to 1,613,690 arrivals.

Leading the way in June, the UK remained the top source of tourism, accounting for 34.8% (159,061) of total arrivals. Israel followed with 10.2% (46,402) of visitors, Poland with 6.6% (30,293), Sweden with 5% (22,724), and Greece with 4.5% (20,722).

Holidaying continued to be the main purpose for visiting Cyprus in June, constituting 81.7% of total visits. Another 12.6% visited friends and relatives, and 5.5% arrived for business-related reasons. A year earlier 82% had visited for holidays, 10.9% were visiting friends or relatives, and 7% arrived for business.