ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark bounces back from losses

On Tuesday high-flying Mytilineos Group and the banking sector led the Greek stock market back to its upward course that has dominated Athinon Avenue throughout this year. The second half of the session showed traders had shaken off the concerns expressed in other eurozone markets, giving a strong push to the benchmark, which moved away from the 1,300-point level that had prevented a further decline of prices in the morning and on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,315.89 points, adding 0.93% to Monday’s 1,303.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.10% to end at 3,192.49 points.

The banks index rebounded 2.62%, as Piraeus jumped 5.29%, National grabbed 3.37%, Eurobank earned 1.94% and Alpha collected 0.78%. Mytilineos improved 3.72% and Ellaktor advanced 3.10%.

In total 62 stocks enjoyed gains, 38 posted losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 123.5 million euros, the highest of the last five sessions, up from Monday’s €78.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.08% to close at 116.14 points. 

Stocks

