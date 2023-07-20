ATHEX: Mid-caps steal show at ATHEX

Thursday was another positive day for the Greek stock market, albeit on rather weak turnover. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue climbed to yet another nine-year high, this time boosted mainly by mid-caps as investors seek opportunities in underpriced stocks. An increasing number of market observers expect a decline will come before the big push higher ahead of Greece’s upcoming credit rating upgrade.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,338.03 points, adding 0.48% to Wednesday’s 1,331.62 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.57% to end up at 3,251.94 points, and mid-caps advanced 1.31%.

The banks index grew 0.59%, on National rising 1.45%, Alpha grabbing 0.65% and Eurobank climbing 0.34%, while Piraeus gave up 0.29%.

Mytilineos reached a new historic high, improving 1.74%, and Motor Oil augmented 1.40%.

In total 59 stocks made gains, 36 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €122 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.36% to close at 115.39 points.