ATHEX: Stock market index edges even higher

A number of energy and industrial blue chips kept the Greek stock market benchmark on a positive course on Friday, in the face of the decline of the majority of stocks and the banks index. The main index ended the week at another nine-year high through its marginal growth, which revealed fatigue on the part of traders and the resilience of some index-heavy stocks. 

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,339.18 points, adding 0.09% to Thursday’s 1,338.03 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.02%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.12% to end at 3,247.99 points and the banks index declined 0.73%.

ElvalHalcor soared 5.02%, Viohalco jumped 3.64%, Public Power Corporation ascended 3.06%, Cenergy Holdings earned 3.03%, Sarantis improved 2.61%, Autohellas grabbed 2.07% and Coca-Cola HBC rose 2%, while Ellaktor dropped 4.53% and National eased 1.58%.

In total 45 stocks posted gains, 56 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged

Turnover amounted to 81.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s €78.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.18% to 116.75 points. 

Stocks

