Sunlight evolves into a battery superpower

Businessman Panos Germanos, the founder of the diversified Olympia Group and the major shareholder of Sunlight, has managed to turn the industry into a superpower in the field of battery production.

The group has 15 factories in Europe and America, while constantly intensifying its production activity in Greece as well.

It recently acquired another 51% of Triathlon from Germany’s Geraer, adding to the 49% it obtained earlier this year, so that it now controls 100%.

This acquisition is one of dozens made in recent years by Sunlight, a company that also stands out for the multinational profile of its board of directors, with only two of them being Greek.